What's the cheapest rental available in Los Angeles, right now? | Hoodline

6419 10th Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're looking for a new spot to live on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Los Angeles look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Los Angeles via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

6419 10th Ave.





Here's a studio at 6419 10th Ave. in Hyde Park, which is going for $950/month.

The building offers assigned parking. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a ceiling fan. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

10345 Jardine Ave.





Then there's this abode at 10345 Jardine Ave. in Sunland, listed at $1,000/month.

The apartment boasts air conditioning, tiled flooring and large windows. The building features on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

9610 Zelzah Ave., #304





This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 9610 Zelzah Ave., #304 in Northridge, is also listed for $1,000/month for its 1,516 square feet of space.

In the unit, look for air conditioning, carpeting and generous closet space. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness room and on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

2232 S. Western Ave.





And here's a studio apartment at 2232 S. Western Ave. in Adams-Normandie, which is going for $1,050/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. The unit offers tiled floors, closet space and lots of natural light. This unit is dog friendly.

(Check out the listing here.)

901 Irolo St.






Over at 901 Irolo St. in Koreatown, there's this 400-square-foot studio , going for $1,084/month.

In the renovated unit, look for air conditioning, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and exposed brick. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $200 cat deposit, or $300 dog deposit.

(View the listing here.)
