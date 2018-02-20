What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Los Angeles, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
207 S Berendo St., #112
Here's a studio apartment at 207 S Berendo St in Koreatown, which, at 366 square feet, is going for $995 / month.
The unit has hardwood floors, good closet space and ample natural lighting. The building offers on-site laundry.
(See the full listing here.)
909 N Wilmington Blvd., #26
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 909 N Wilmington Blvd. in Wilmington, is listed for $1,050 / month for its 532 square feet of space.
The complex has a s swimming pool and plenty of greenery. It also has on-site laundry facilities.
(See the listing here.)
2107 East Cesar E Chavez Ave.
And here's a studio apartment at 2107 East Cesar E Chavez Ave. in Boyle Heights, which is going for $1,050 / month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll find air conditioning, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Check out the listing here.)
3012 West Pico Blvd.
Over at 3012 West Pico Blvd. in Harvard Heights, there's this 350-square-foot studio apartment, going for $1,095 / month.
In the sunny unit, you're promised a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and ample storage space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
(View the listing here.)
9949 Sepulveda Blvd., #49-101
Listed at $1,100 / month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment is located at 9949 Sepulveda Blvd in Mission Hills.
According to the listing, "the Residents of the Montecito Apartment Homes have convenient access to shopping including Vons, Ralphs, CVS and Rite Aid. There are also many transportation options available to residents and there is easy access to both the 405 and 118 Freeways"
(Check out the complete listing here.)
5401 Lemon Grove Ave.
To wrap things up, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 5401 Lemon Grove Ave. in Melrose. It's being listed for $1,144 / month.
The unit has air conditioning, hardwood floors, granite counter tops and great natural lighting. The building has secured entry, on-site laundry, on-site management and outdoor space.
(Here's the full listing.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.