What's the cheapest rental available in Los Angeles?

150 N. Soto St.
Here's a studio at 150 N. Soto St. in Boyle Heights, which, at 210 square feet, is going for $900/month.
In the unit, which comes fully furnished, look for a queen-sized bed, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan and a microwave. The unit itself has no kitchen, but each floor has a common one that's available for use. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
669 S. Union Ave.
Over at 669 S. Union Ave. in Westlake, there's this 250-square-foot studio, going for $1,025/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. The building features a business center, an elevator and on-site management. Pets are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
744 Beacon Ave.
Listed at $1,025/month, this studio is located at 744 Beacon Ave. in Westlake.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, gated parking and secured entry. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and large windows. Dog and cats are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has excellent transit.
4252 Leimert Blvd.
And finally, there's this 500-square-foot studio rental at 4252 Leimert Blvd. in Leimert Park. It's being listed for $1,045/month.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, new fixtures, a walk-in closet and built-in storage features and new fixtures. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
