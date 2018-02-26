What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Los Feliz, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Los Feliz via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5329 Loma Linda Ave.
Listed at $1,995 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 5329 Loma Linda Ave., is 5.4 percent less than the $2,108 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Los Feliz.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
1757 N Kingsley Dr.
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1757 N Kingsley Dr., is listed for $2,095 / month for its 600 square feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, hardwood floors, ample closet space and great natural lighting. The building has a swimming pool and carport parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.