What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Los Feliz, Right Now?

Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Los Feliz look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Los Feliz via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

5329 Loma Linda Ave.




Listed at $1,995 / month, this 750-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 5329 Loma Linda Ave., is 5.4 percent less than the $2,108 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Los Feliz.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Unfortunately, pets are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1757 N Kingsley Dr.



This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1757 N Kingsley Dr., is listed for $2,095 / month for its 600 square feet of space.

In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher, hardwood floors, ample closet space and great natural lighting. The building has a swimming pool and carport parking. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)
---

