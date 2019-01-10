What's the cheapest rental available in Mid-Wilshire, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Mid-Wilshire rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Longwood Avenue
Listed at $1,200/month, this 450-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Longwood Avenue, is 41.5 percent less than the $2,050/month median rent for a one bedroom in Mid-Wilshire.
In the unit, which comes furnished, expect hardwood floors, a ceiling fan and a patio. The building offers on-site management and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
727 S. Mansfield Ave.
This studio, situated at 727 S. Mansfield Ave., is listed for $1,375/month for its 375 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
607 S. Cloverdale Ave.
Then there's this unit at 607 S. Cloverdale Ave., listed at $1,495/month.
In the unit, expect to find a mix of hardwood and tiled flooring, built-in storage features and high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. Pets are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
