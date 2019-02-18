REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Mid-Wilshire, right now?

833 S. Plymouth Blvd #8 | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a good option for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're on the hunt for an apartment on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Mid-Wilshire look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,931, compared to a $1,995 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Mid-Wilshire, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

727 S. Mansfield Ave.





Listed at $1,300/month, this 375-square-foot studio apartment, located at 727 S. Mansfield Ave., is 18.5 percent less than the $1,595/month median rent for a studio in Mid-Wilshire.

In the spacious unit, expect to find hardwood floors, air conditioning and ample natural lighting. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

1201 S. Muirfield Road





This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1201 S. Muirfield Road, is listed for $1,890/month.

In the unit, expect to a dishwasher and in-unit laundry, while building amenities include assigned parking. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the listing here.)

833 S. Plymouth Blvd., #8





And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 833 S. Plymouth Blvd., #8, which is going for $1,895/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and an outdoor space. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a private balcony, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the listing here.)
---

