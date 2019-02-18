What's the cheapest rental available in Mid-Wilshire, right now?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,931, compared to a $1,995 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Mid-Wilshire, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
727 S. Mansfield Ave.
Listed at $1,300/month, this 375-square-foot studio apartment, located at 727 S. Mansfield Ave., is 18.5 percent less than the $1,595/month median rent for a studio in Mid-Wilshire.
In the spacious unit, expect to find hardwood floors, air conditioning and ample natural lighting. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
1201 S. Muirfield Road
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1201 S. Muirfield Road, is listed for $1,890/month.
In the unit, expect to a dishwasher and in-unit laundry, while building amenities include assigned parking. Unfortunately, cats and dogs are not welcome.
833 S. Plymouth Blvd., #8
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 833 S. Plymouth Blvd., #8, which is going for $1,895/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and an outdoor space. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a private balcony, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
