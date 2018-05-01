REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in North Hollywood?

6745 Laurel Canyon Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
North Hollywood is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in North Hollywood look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in North Hollywood via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

6745 Laurel Canyon Blvd., #106




Listed at $1,400/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 6745 Laurel Canyon Blvd., is 22.0 percent less than the $1,795/month median rent for a one bedroom in North Hollywood.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

11007 Hartsook St., #206




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 11007 Hartsook St., is listed for $1,495/month for its 650-square-feet of space.

In the apartment, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, granite countertops and closet space. The building offers assigned parking, on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

6706 Laurelgrove Ave., #14




Then there's this 695-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 6706 Laurelgrove Ave., listed at $1,545/month.

In the unit, look for carpeted floors, a balcony, granite countertops, large windows and ample cabinet space. Pets are not allowed. The building offers a swimming pool, secured entry, on-site management and covered parking.

(See the listing here.)

11817 Victory Blvd.




Listed at $1,550/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 11817 Victory Blvd.

Building amenities include garage parking, a swimming pool, an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinerental property
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News