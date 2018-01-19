REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Pacific Palisades, Right Now?

Finding a quality spot for a reasonable price can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Pacific Palisades look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Pacific Palisades via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

17350 Sunset Blvd., #604




Listed at $2,950 / month, this 697-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment/condo/town-house, located at 17350 Sunset Blvd., is 38.5 percent less than the $4,800 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Pacific Palisades.

In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony, a dishwasher, granite counter tops and plenty of natural lighting. The building has a swimming pool and tennis court. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

16169 Sunset Blvd., #204




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo, situated at 16169 Sunset Blvd., is listed for $3,000 / month for its 924 square feet of space. In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and great natural lighting. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

808 Haverford Ave.



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom detached cabin at 808 Haverford Ave., which, at 750 square feet, is going for $3,000 / month. Building amenities include assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, which comes furnished, expect hardwood flooring, a balcony and deck, garden access, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwashers. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the full listing here.)

15516 Sunset Blvd., #408




Then there's this 908-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 15516 Sunset Blvd. listed at $3,199 / month. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a private patio, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and good natural lighting. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. (See the listing here.)


