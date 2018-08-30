What's the cheapest rental available in Pasadena, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Pasadena via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1299 E. Green St.
This studio, situated at 1299 E. Green St. in Pasadena, is listed for $1,095/month for its 220 square feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and a balcony. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center, outdoor space, on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted with additional fees.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable and is very bikeable.
650 N. Oakland Ave.
Here's a studio at 650 N. Oakland Ave. in Pasadena, which is going for $1,375/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include secured entry, outdoor space, barbecue grills and on-site laundry. Good news for cat lovers: your feline is welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable and is a "biker's paradise".
497 N. Madison Ave.
Then there's this 400-square-foot at 497 N. Madison Ave. in Pasadena, listed at $1,495/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a ceiling fan, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable and is very bikeable.
109 E. Penn St.
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 109 E. Penn St. in Pasadena, which, with 533 square feet, is going for $1,645/month.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, extra storage space, on-site management, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher, ceiling fans and wooden cabinetry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted, though restrictions apply.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable and is quite bikeable.
