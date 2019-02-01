What's the cheapest rental available in Pasadena, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Pasadena via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1091 N. Lake Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1091 N. Lake Ave. in Pasadena, which is going for $1,495/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site laundry and storage space. In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
405 N. Madison Ave.
Next, there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 405 N. Madison Ave. in Pasadena, listed at $1,595/month.
The building offers assigned parking and a swimming pool. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning and built-in storage features. Both cats and dogs are welcome here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
734 E. Mountain St.
Also listed at $1,595/month, this 588-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 734 E. Mountain St. in Pasadena.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and extra storage. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
497 N. Madison Ave.
To round things out, there's this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 497 N. Madison Ave. in Pasadena. It's being listed for $1,695/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
