What's the cheapest rental available in Santa Monica, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1432 Seventh St.
Listed at $1,696/month, this 342-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, located at 1432 Seventh St. in Mid-City, is 43.4 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Santa Monica, which is currently estimated at around $2,995/month.
In the unit, you're promised central heating, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Feline companions are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1537 Seventh St.
This studio space, situated at 1537 Seventh St. in Mid-City, is also listed for $1,696/month for its 375 square feet of space.
The apartment features hardwood flooring, central heating, a dishwasher, large windows, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
2001 Olympic Blvd.
Here's a studio rental at 2001 Olympic Blvd. in Pico, which, at 361 square feet, is going for $1,696/month, as well.
Apartment ameniteis include central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Hairball alert: cats are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
