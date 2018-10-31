REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Santa Monica, right now?

2027 Euclid St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're in the market for new digs, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Santa Monica look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Santa Monica via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

907 16th St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode, situated at 907 16th St. in Santa Monica, is listed for $2,275/month for its 650 square feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, a private patio and cabinet space. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pets are not permitted.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the listing here.)

2647 Sixth St., #2




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom space at 2647 Sixth St., #2 in Santa Monica, which is going for $2,295/month.

The apartment has hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

(Check out the listing here.)

601 Ninth St., #A




Over at 601 Ninth St., #A in Santa Monica, there's this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $2,490/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, a deck and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, outdoor space, on-site laundry and a private patio. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(View the listing here.)

2027 Euclid St., #Unit G



Listed at $2,495/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom space is located at 2027 Euclid St., #Unit G in Sunset Park.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, cabinet space, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

858 Third St., #24




And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 858 Third St., #24 in Santa Monica. It's also being listed for $2,495/month.

In the apartment, you're promised hardwood flooring, cabinet space, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and has good transit options.

(Here's the full listing.)
