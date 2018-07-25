What's the cheapest rental available in Sawtelle?

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Sawtelle look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Sawtelle via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1215 Granville Ave.
Listed at $1,725/month, this studio is located at 1215 Granville Ave.
Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and spacious closets. A $30 nonrefundable application fee is required for all adults. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs under 25 pounds are welcome, though there are breed restrictions.
(Here's the listing.)
1523 Corinth Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1523 Corinth Ave., is listed for $1,895/month for its 702 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment, which is available on August 10, features carpeted floors, a balcony, a stove, generous closet space and wooden cabinetry. First month's rent and a deposit of equal amount required to move in. Cats are allowed.
(See the listing here.)
1408 Armacost Ave.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1408 Armacost Ave., which is going for $1,950/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, secure gated entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate carpeted floors, a balcony, a fireplace, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
(Check out the listing here.)
1738 Armacost Ave.
Listed at $2,150/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1738 Armacost Ave.
Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, granite countertops and closet space. On-site laundry and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(Check out the complete listing here.)