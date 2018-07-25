REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Sawtelle?

1215 Granville Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Sawtelle is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Sawtelle look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Sawtelle via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1215 Granville Ave.




Listed at $1,725/month, this studio is located at 1215 Granville Ave.

Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry and shared outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting and spacious closets. A $30 nonrefundable application fee is required for all adults. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs under 25 pounds are welcome, though there are breed restrictions.

(Here's the listing.)

1523 Corinth Ave.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1523 Corinth Ave., is listed for $1,895/month for its 702 square feet of space.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. The apartment, which is available on August 10, features carpeted floors, a balcony, a stove, generous closet space and wooden cabinetry. First month's rent and a deposit of equal amount required to move in. Cats are allowed.

(See the listing here.)

1408 Armacost Ave.




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1408 Armacost Ave., which is going for $1,950/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking, secure gated entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate carpeted floors, a balcony, a fireplace, a dishwasher, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and large windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.

(Check out the listing here.)

1738 Armacost Ave.




Listed at $2,150/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1738 Armacost Ave.

Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile flooring, a dishwasher, high ceilings, granite countertops and closet space. On-site laundry and assigned parking are offered as building amenities. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
