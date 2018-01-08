REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Sherman Oaks, Right Now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Sherman Oaks are hovering around $2,025. So how does the low-end pricing on a Sherman Oaks rental look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

5332 Sepulveda Blvd.




Here's a studio apartment listed for $1,475 / month located at 5332 Sepulveda Blvd. The building offers outdoor space and a spa. In the unit, anticipate garden access and carpeting. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not welcome. (See the complete listing here.)

4703 Coldwater Canyon Ave.



This studio apartment, situated at 4703 Coldwater Canyon Ave., is listed for $1,560 / month. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not allowed. The unit includes a Murphy Bed. (See the complete listing here.)

15354 Weddington St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 15354 Weddington St., which is going for $1,560 / month. According to the listing, "Only a short walk away are great shopping, entertainment, dining, 24 Hour Fitness and the Sherman Oaks Galleria." (See the full listing here.)

5307 Sepulveda Blvd., #308




Then there's this apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5307 Sepulveda Blvd., listed at $1,645 / month. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Sadly for pet owners, animals are not permitted. (See the listing here.)
