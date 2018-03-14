What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Sherman Oaks, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Sherman Oaks via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5332 Sepulveda Blvd.
Listed at $1,475 / month, this studio apartment, located at 5332 Sepulveda Blvd., is 5.4 percent less than the $1,560 / month median rent for a studio in Sherman Oaks.
The apartment features carpeting, a ceiling fan, built-in shelves, a walk-in closet and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not permitted on this property.
(See the complete listing here.)
5045 Woodman Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 5045 Woodman Ave. (at Woodman Ave. & Addison St.), is listed for $1,550 / month.
In the unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
15354 Weddington St.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 15354 Weddington St., which is going for $1,615 / month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted floors, a ceiling fan, plenty of natural light and a swimming pool. Sadly for pet owners, cats and dogs are not allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
5307 Sepulveda Blvd., #308
Then there's this apartment with 1-bedroom and 1-bathroom at 5307 Sepulveda Blvd., listed at $1,645 / month.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
(See the listing here.)
14620 Dickens St.
Listed at $1,700 / month, this 800-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 14620 Dickens St.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. The unit features hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, built-in shelves and plenty of cabinet space. Dogs and cats are permitted.
(Here's the listing.)
4518 Vista Del Monte Ave., #3
And here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 4518 Vista Del Monte Ave., which, with 750-square-feet, is going for $1,899 / month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are permitted.
(Check out the listing here.)
