What's the cheapest rental available in Sherman Oaks, right now?

But how does the low-end pricing on a Sherman Oaks rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5332 Sepulveda Blvd.
Listed at $1,505/month, this 485-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 5332 Sepulveda Blvd., is 14.0 percent less than the $1,750/month median rent for a one bedroom in Sherman Oaks.
In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors, closet space and a patio. The building offers outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.
14805 W. Magnolia Blvd.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at 14805 W. Magnolia Blvd., is listed for $1,550/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. In the apartment, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Cats are permitted.
5307 Sepulveda Blvd., #221
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5307 Sepulveda Blvd., which is going for $1,645/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, closet space, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a small breakfast bar. Pets are not welcome.
14942 Burbank Blvd.
Then there's this spot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 14942 Burbank Blvd., listed at $1,695/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, a balcony, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, closet space and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are permitted.
15354 Weddington St.
Listed at $1,725/month, this 585-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 15354 Weddington St.
The unit offers carpeted floors, a stove, a ceiling fan, a balcony and ample natural light. A swimming pool and outdoor space are offered as building amenities.
