REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Sherman Oaks, right now?

5332 Sepulveda Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Sherman Oaks are hovering around $1,750, compared to a $1,975 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Sherman Oaks rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

5332 Sepulveda Blvd.




Listed at $1,505/month, this 485-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 5332 Sepulveda Blvd., is 14.0 percent less than the $1,750/month median rent for a one bedroom in Sherman Oaks.

In the unit, you can anticipate carpeted floors, closet space and a patio. The building offers outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

14805 W. Magnolia Blvd.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at 14805 W. Magnolia Blvd., is listed for $1,550/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. In the apartment, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Cats are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

5307 Sepulveda Blvd., #221




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 5307 Sepulveda Blvd., which is going for $1,645/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, closet space, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a small breakfast bar. Pets are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

14942 Burbank Blvd.




Then there's this spot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 14942 Burbank Blvd., listed at $1,695/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, a balcony, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, closet space and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the listing here.)

15354 Weddington St.




Listed at $1,725/month, this 585-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 15354 Weddington St.

The unit offers carpeted floors, a stove, a ceiling fan, a balcony and ample natural light. A swimming pool and outdoor space are offered as building amenities.

(Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News