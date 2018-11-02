What's the cheapest rental available in Sherman Oaks, right now?

But how does the low-end pricing on a Sherman Oaks rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
5433 Sepulveda Blvd., #6
Listed at $1,550/month, this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 5433 Sepulveda Blvd., #6, is 12.7 percent less than the $1,775/month median rent for a one bedroom in Sherman Oaks.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, closet space and cabinet space. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, secured entry, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
14640 Burbank Blvd.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 14640 Burbank Blvd., is listed for $1,595/month.
The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, a fireplace, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
4660 Kester Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 4660 Kester Ave., which, at 500 square feet, is going for $1,650/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring and cabinet space. The building features a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
(See the full listing here.)
14905 Dickens St.
Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 14905 Dickens St., listed at $1,695/month.
The partment has air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. The building includes outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the listing here.)
14805 W. Magnolia Blvd.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 14805 W. Magnolia Blvd., which is going for $1,745/month.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
(Check out the listing here.)