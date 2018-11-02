REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Sherman Oaks, right now?

14905 Dickens St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Sherman Oaks are hovering around $1,775, compared to a $1,975 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Sherman Oaks rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

5433 Sepulveda Blvd., #6




Listed at $1,550/month, this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 5433 Sepulveda Blvd., #6, is 12.7 percent less than the $1,775/month median rent for a one bedroom in Sherman Oaks.

In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, closet space and cabinet space. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, secured entry, a swimming pool, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

14640 Burbank Blvd.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom , situated at 14640 Burbank Blvd., is listed for $1,595/month.

The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, a balcony, a fireplace, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include assigned parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

4660 Kester Ave.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 4660 Kester Ave., which, at 500 square feet, is going for $1,650/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring and cabinet space. The building features a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.

(See the full listing here.)

14905 Dickens St.




Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 14905 Dickens St., listed at $1,695/month.

The partment has air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. The building includes outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

14805 W. Magnolia Blvd.




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 14805 W. Magnolia Blvd., which is going for $1,745/month.

In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, ceiling fans, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

(Check out the listing here.)
