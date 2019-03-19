What's the cheapest rental available in Sherman Oaks, right now?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,850, compared to a $2,028 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Sherman Oaks, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
4540 Hazeltine Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 4540 Hazeltine Ave., is listed for $1,595/month for its 600 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site management, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect a free TV upon signing a lease. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
4961 Coldwater Canyon Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4961 Coldwater Canyon Ave., which is also going for $1,595/month.
The building features assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect to find a renovated kitchen, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
4528 Murietta Ave., #7
Then there's this 700-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4528 Murietta Ave., #7, listed at $1,650/month.
In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
15020 Burbank Blvd.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 15020 Burbank Blvd., which is going for $1,795/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
15127 Dickens St.
Over at 15127 Dickens St., there's this 644-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $1,849/month.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building offers assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
