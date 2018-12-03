What's the cheapest rental available in Silver Lake, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Silver Lake rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
3017 Rowena Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3017 Rowena Ave., is listed for $1,695/month.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. A common green area and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property with a pet deposit. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $30.00 application fee.
820 1/2 N. Hoover St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 820 1/2 N. Hoover St., which, at 220 square feet, is going for $1,700/month.
Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, on-site laundry and monthly community events. In the apartment, which comes furnished, look for in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
1410 Golden Gate Ave.
Listed at $1,970/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1410 Golden Gate Ave.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, generous closet space and hardwood flooring. This building is near Sunset Boulevard and tenants can enjoy outdoor space. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
