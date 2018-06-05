What's the cheapest rental available in Studio City, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Studio City rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
11032 Moorpark St.
Listed at $1,595/month, this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 11032 Moorpark St., is 15.4 percent less than the $1,885/month median rent for a one bedroom in Studio City.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, closet space and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
10937 Fruitland Drive
This studio, situated at 10937 Fruitland Drive, is listed for $1,625/month for its 412-square-feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and built-in storage features. Building amenities include garage parking, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Cats are permitted here.
3920 Kentucky Drive
Here's a studio at 3920 Kentucky Drive, which, at 715-square-feet, is going for $1,640/month.
Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, a stove, generous cabinet space and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
4150 Arch Drive
Then there's this apartment at 4150 Arch Drive (at Arch Drive and Ventura Boulevard), listed at $1,695/month.
The unit features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Building amenities include assigned parking, a fitness center, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here.
4452 Ensign Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 4452 Ensign Ave., is listed for $1,795/month.
Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, air conditioning, a fireplace, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking and secured entry.
