What's the cheapest rental available in Studio City, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Studio City rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is car-dependent, is bikeable and has good transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
11151 Aqua Vista St.
This studio apartment, situated at 11151 Aqua Vista St., is listed for $1,625/month for its 360 square feet of space.
Building amenities include shared outdoor space, secured entry and extra storage space. In the unit, you will find carpet and tile flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, a breakfast bar, a patio and a Murphy bed. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
Moorpark Street and Ensign Avenue
Here's a studio apartment at Moorpark Street and Ensign Avenue, which is going for $1,650/month.
Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises an open living room floor plan, air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony and deck and a dishwasher. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
4151 Arch Drive
Listed at $1,695/month, this studio is located at 4151 Arch Drive.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, assigned parking, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a balcony, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(Here's the listing.)