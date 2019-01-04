REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Studio City, right now?

Moorpark Street and Ensign Avenue. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Studio City are hovering around $1,895, compared to a $1,950 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Studio City rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is car-dependent, is bikeable and has good transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

11151 Aqua Vista St.






This studio apartment, situated at 11151 Aqua Vista St., is listed for $1,625/month for its 360 square feet of space.

Building amenities include shared outdoor space, secured entry and extra storage space. In the unit, you will find carpet and tile flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, a breakfast bar, a patio and a Murphy bed. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

Moorpark Street and Ensign Avenue






Here's a studio apartment at Moorpark Street and Ensign Avenue, which is going for $1,650/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, assigned parking, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, the listing promises an open living room floor plan, air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony and deck and a dishwasher. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are allowed.

(See the full listing here.)

4151 Arch Drive






Listed at $1,695/month, this studio is located at 4151 Arch Drive.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, assigned parking, a fitness center, outdoor space and on-site laundry. In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a balcony, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Here's the listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineLos Angeles
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in Beverly Hills, right now?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Pasadena, right now
The cheapest apartment rentals in Laguna Beach, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Beverly Grove, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Driver recovering after SUV falls from NoHo parking garage
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators
House Democrats approve plan to re-open government
Man dies after being punched at Lancaster Jack in the Box
'Bird Box' fans flocking to Monrovia home
Local coalition provides beds, food, dental care to homeless
Show More
Safety tips for the home treadmill
OC DA declines to file charges in fatal 22 Fwy crash
New details shed light on Newman police shooting timeline
With 3 hit movies, Angela Bassett's 2018 was about as good as it gets
$36 million SuperLotto ticket sold in Murrieta
More News