REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Thai Town, Right Now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a 1-bedroom in Thai Town are hovering around $1,595 (compared to a $2,150 average for Los Angeles). But how does the low-end pricing on a Thai Town rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

1635 North Hobart Blvd.




Listed at $1,450 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 1635 North Hobart Blvd., is 9.1 percent less than the $1,595 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Thai Town.

When it comes to building amenities, expect gated and reserved parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. (See the complete listing here.)

5361 Russell Ave., #114a




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 5361 Russell Ave., is listed for $1,475 / month. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include secured entry, assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)

1550 N Harvard Blvd., #108




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 1550 N Harvard Blvd., which is going for $1,475 / month. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring and plenty of natural lighting. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are not permitted on this property. (See the full listing here.)
