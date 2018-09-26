REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in the Business District, right now?

2233 Martin. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Business District are hovering around $2,050, compared to a $1,900 one-bedroom median for Irvine as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Business District rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

3325 Watermarke Place




Listed at $1,750/month, this 648-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 3325 Watermarke Place, is 14.6 percent less than the $2,050/month median rent for a one bedroom in Business District.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. In the unit, anticipate a balcony, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

2801 Main St.




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2801 Main St., which, at 837 square feet, is going for $1,969/month.

Apartment amenities include high ceilings, a walk-in closet, recessed lighting, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. The building boasts amenities like a business center, a fitness center, garage parking, outdoor space, a residents lounge and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here, though restrictions apply.

(See the full listing here.)

2233 Martin, #116




Then, there's this 952-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2233 Martin, #116, listed at $1,995/month.

In the apartment, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and recessed lighting. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)
realestateHoodlineIrvine
