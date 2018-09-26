What's the cheapest rental available in the Business District, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Business District rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, requires a car for most errands, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3325 Watermarke Place
Listed at $1,750/month, this 648-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 3325 Watermarke Place, is 14.6 percent less than the $2,050/month median rent for a one bedroom in Business District.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center and outdoor space. In the unit, anticipate a balcony, air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
2801 Main St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 2801 Main St., which, at 837 square feet, is going for $1,969/month.
Apartment amenities include high ceilings, a walk-in closet, recessed lighting, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and hardwood flooring. The building boasts amenities like a business center, a fitness center, garage parking, outdoor space, a residents lounge and a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here, though restrictions apply.
(See the full listing here.)
2233 Martin, #116
Then, there's this 952-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2233 Martin, #116, listed at $1,995/month.
In the apartment, expect both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and recessed lighting. Garage parking is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the listing here.)