What's the cheapest rental available in the Business District, right now?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,050, compared to a $1,890 one-bedroom median for Irvine as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Business District, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Irvine neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
3142 Watermarke Place
Listed at $1,795/month, this 842-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, located at 3142 Watermarke Place, is 12.4 percent less than the $2,050/month median rent for a one bedroom in the Business District.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, concierge service and outdoor space . In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher . Pets are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
1374 Scholarship
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1374 Scholarship, is listed for $1,850/month.
The unit offers a breakfast bar, carpeted flooring, granite countertops and a balcony. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a business center and outdoor space. Pets are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
2317 Watermarke Place
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2317 Watermarke Place, which, at 648 square feet, is going for $1,900/month.
Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service and outdoor space. The apartment comes with air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
2801 Main St.
Then there's this 804-square-foot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2801 Main St., listed at $2,009/month.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, a balcony, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Both dogs and cats are allowed here.
(See the listing here.)