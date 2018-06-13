REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in the Fairfax, right now?

North Ogden Drive and Rosewood Avenue. | Photos: Zumper

Fairfax has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in the Fairfax look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in the Fairfax via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

853 N. Alta Vista Blvd.




Listed at $1,495/month, this studio, located at 853 N. Alta Vista Blvd., is 6.3 percent less than the $1,595/month median rent for a studio in the Fairfax.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and outdoor space. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a stove, a walk-in closet and built-in storage features. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

367 N. Orange Grove Ave., #103




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 367 N. Orange Grove Ave, is listed for $1,850/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, a breakfast nook and ample natural light. The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

North Sierra Bonita and Oakwood avenues




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at North Sierra Bonita and Oakwood avenues, which is going for $2,275/month.

In the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, generous closet space and large windows. On-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)

North Ogden Drive and Rosewood Avenue




Then there's this residen with one bedroom and one bathroom at North Ogden Drive and Rosewood Avenue, listed at $2,595/month.

The unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and a decorative fireplace. Building amenities include assigned parking and outdoor space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the listing here.)
