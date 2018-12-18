What's the cheapest rental available in Venice, right now? | Hoodline

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $3,675, compared to a $1,995 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Venice, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1814 Pacific Ave., #203
This studio apartment, situated at 1814 Pacific Ave., #203, is listed for $1,595/month for its 300 square feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site management, secured entry and outdoor space. The unit features an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
1210 Venice Blvd.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1210 Venice Blvd., which is going for $2,200/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, outdoor space and extra storage space. The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and white appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
1107 Harrison Ave.
Listed at $2,750/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental is located at 1107 Harrison Ave.
The building offers garage parking, secured entry and shared outdoor space. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
