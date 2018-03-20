What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Venice, Right Now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
30 Dudley Ave., #4
This studio apartment, situated at 30 Dudley Ave., is listed for $1,698 / month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, an oven, built-in shelves and a roll-top bath. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
(See the complete listing here.)
649 Flower Ave., #d
Here's a 400-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 649 Flower Ave., going for $2,799 / month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and ample natural lighting. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
340 Brooks Ave.
Next, there's this 650-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 340 Brooks Ave., listed for $2,800 / month.
Tenants can expect this unit to include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, handcrafted kitchen cabinets and a private enclosed yard. Dogs are welcome.
(See the listing here.)
109 Park Pl., #1
Listed at $3,150 / month, this 750-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 109 Park Pl.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, a front porch, a full kitchen, a ceiling fan and closet space. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
(Here's the listing.)
233 7th Ave., #1
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family home, situated at 233 7th Ave., is listed for $3,500 / month for its 850-square-feet of space.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and plenty of natural light. Building amenities include garage parking and outdoor space. Pets are not welcome.
(See the listing here.)
13700 Marina Pointe Dr., #826
And here's a 749-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 13700 Marina Pointe Dr., on offer for $3,550 / month.
In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, a balcony, a walk-in closet, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and carpeting. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, concierge service, a fitness center, valet parking and a rooftop lounge. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
(Check out the listing here.)
479 Washington Blvd., #101
Finally, over at 479 Washington Blvd., there's this 900-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouse, going for $3,950 / month.
In the unit, look for air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a patio. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
(View the listing here.)
