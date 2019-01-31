What's the cheapest rental available in Venice, right now?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Venice look like these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Venice via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
53 Paloma Ave.
Here's a studio at 53 Paloma Ave., which is going for $1,795/month.
In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, a gas range and a balcony. A residents lounge is offered as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(See the full listing here.)
1210 Venice Blvd.
Next, there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1210 Venice Blvd., listed at $2,200/month.
In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a private patio. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The building offers assigned parking. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
(See the listing here.)
1814 Pacific Ave.
Listed at $2,395/month, this 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 1814 Pacific Ave.
The apartment boasts hardwood flooring, a sunroom balcony, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. The building offers on-site laundry and a bike storage area. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Here's the listing.)
116 Rose Ave.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 116 Rose Ave., is listed for $2,495/month.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, a balcony, closet space and a breakfast nook. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The building offers on-site laundry and secure entry. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee
(See the listing here.)
3108 Washington Blvd.
Finally, over at 3108 Washington Blvd., there's this 430-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $3,000/month.
In the unit, which comes furnished, you're promised air conditioning, a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(View the listing here.)