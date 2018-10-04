REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in West Hollywood, right now?

1035 N. Stanley Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in West Hollywood are hovering around $2,800, compared to a $2,900 one-bedroom median for West Hollywood as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a West Hollywood rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, isn't very walkable and has good transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1163 N. Formosa Ave.





Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1163 N. Formosa Ave., which, at 450 square feet, is going for $1,850/month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, a ceiling fan and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

1035 N. Stanley Ave.




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1035 N. Stanley Ave., which is going for $2,095/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

1023 N. San Vicente Blvd.




Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1023 N. San Vicente Blvd. It's being listed for $2,195/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, air conditioning, a ceiling fan and granite countertops. The building offers assigned parking. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(Here's the full listing.)
