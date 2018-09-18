What's the cheapest rental available in Westwood, right now?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $2,635, compared to a $1,979 one-bedroom median for Los Angeles as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Westwood, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1601 Greenfield Ave.
Listed at $1,995/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1601 Greenfield Ave., is 24.3 percent less than the $2,635/month median rent for a one bedroom in Westwood.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a private patio, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry and recessed lighting. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
478 Landfair Ave.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 478 Landfair Ave., which is going for $2,200/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and on-site management. The apartment features hardwood flooring, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
520 Kelton Ave.
Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 520 Kelton Ave., also listed at $2,200/month.
In the unit, which is available furnished, you can expect to see air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a ceiling fan, a balcony, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Good news for pet owners: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
410 Veteran Ave.
Listed at $2,225/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom is located at 410 Veteran Ave.
The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking, on-site management and extra storage space. In the apartment, expect high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
