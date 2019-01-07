What's the most expensive residential rental available in Anaheim?

We took a gander at local listings in Anaheim via rental website Zumper to find the city's most lavish listings.
7710 E. Autry Drive (Anaheim Hills)
Right off the bat, gaze at this single-family home over at 7710 E. Autry Drive in Anaheim Hills. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 3,146 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Anaheim is approximately $3,195/month, this spot is currently listed at $6,500/month. What, precisely, makes it so steep?
The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and secured entry. In the unit, expect an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, recessed lighting, a gourmet kitchen, a breakfast bar and large windows. As swanky as this set-up might sound, cats and dogs are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
6515 Circulo Dali (Anaheim Hills)
Then, there's this single-family home over at 6515 Circulo Dali in Anaheim Hills. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 2,312 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Anaheim is roughly $1,940/month, this home is currently listed at $2,995/month. What, precisely, makes it so steep?
In the unit, you can expect an open floor plan, tile and carpet flooring, high ceilings, a fireplace, a balcony, a gourmet kitchen and a breakfast bar. The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Pets too are welcome in this opulent villa.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers limited transit options.
510 S. Melrose St. (Southeast Anaheim)
And finally, here's this single-family home situated at 510 S. Melrose St. in Southeast Anaheim. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's 1,230 square feet in size. This stately home is currently priced at $2,850/month. What makes it so costly?
In the unit, you can anticipate carpet and tile flooring, many windows, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a breakfast island and large closets. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and additional storage space. Inhabiting this top-of-the-line rental isn't for everyone: cats and dogs aren't allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.
