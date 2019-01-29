What's the most expensive residential rental available in Pasadena?

We examined local listings in Pasadena via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city's most extravagant listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
660 S. Orange Grove Blvd., #A (Pasadena)
Here's this condo over at 660 S. Orange Grove Blvd., #A in Pasadena. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 3,086 square feet. This place is currently going for $7,250/month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a fireplace, generous closet space, a pantry and floor-to-ceiling windows. The building offers garage parking, a private patio and additional storage space. Residing in this high-end home is a human-only thing: pets are not allowed. There is no leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable and is fairly bikeable.
49 Annandale Road (Pasadena)
Next, check out this single-family home over at 49 Annandale Road in Pasadena. It has three bedrooms and one bathroom, and it takes up 2,392 square feet. This place is currently going for $6,000/month.
The house features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, a kitchen island, bay windows and ceiling fans. There's also garage parking and outdoor space. Living in this voluminous home is a human-only thing: cats and dogs are not allowed. There is no leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.
536 S. El Molino Ave., #302 (Pasadena)
And last, there's this condo situated at 536 S. El Molino Ave., #302 in Pasadena. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it encompasses 1,495 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Pasadena is roughly $2,550/month, this stately home is currently priced at $4,800/month. What, precisely, makes it so pricey?
In the condo, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and ample natural light. Two parking spaces are listed as building amenities. Pets are not allowed in this top-of-the-line home. There is no leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable and is very bikeable.
