What's the most expensive residential rental available in West Hollywood?

417 Norwich Drive. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
It's true: the priciest listing in today's West Hollywood rental market is going for $29,000/month -- a staggering 753 percent above the median average for 3-bedroom rentals in CA. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only deluxe residential listing in the city. But just how glitzy do these units get, given these hefty prices?

We examined local listings in West Hollywood via rental site Zumper to determine the city's most lavish listings.

Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

417 Norwich Drive




First, notice this single-family home located at 417 Norwich Drive. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it takes up 4,072 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in West Hollywood is approximately $13,500/month, this rental is currently going for a steep $29,000/month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?

In the furnished house, expect air conditioning, a fireplace, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a spa, recessed lighting, a mix of tile and hardwood flooring, a custom walk-in closet, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Living in this high-end house isn't all-inclusive: pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

8500 Sunset Blvd.




Then, here's this condo located at 8500 Sunset Blvd. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it takes up 2,034 square feet. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in West Hollywood is approximately $4,500/month, this pad is currently going for a commanding $15,000/month.

In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. The building boasts a swimming pool, an outdoor lounge, a screening room, a door person, housekeeping and laundry services, personal trainers, in-suite massages, a fitness center and on-site restaurants. Pets too can reside in this luxurious house.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

9014 Norma Place




Finally, check out this single-family home situated at 9014 Norma Place. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 2,346 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in West Hollywood is approximately $6,750/month, this living space is currently priced at a jaw-dropping $14,000/month. What, exactly, makes it so costly?

In the condo, you can expect a mix of hardwood and limestone floors, a fireplace, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, in-unit laundry, garage parking, outdoor space and a security system. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this stately abode.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
