What's the most expensive residential rental listed in Huntington Beach?

We examined local listings in Huntington Beach via rental website Zumper to discover the city's most posh listings.
Check out the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
301 12th St.
First up, here's this single-family home located at 301 12th St. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 2,875 square feet in size. This living space is currently listed at $8,200/month.
In the contemporary single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a spacious front patio, chandeliers, custom appliances and European-style cabinetry. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome in this voluminous mansion.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and has some transit options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
21040 Pacific City Circle, #100
Next, take a look at this apartment located at 21040 Pacific City Circle. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 1,539 square feet in size. This stately abode is currently going for $7,360/month.
The classically-designed unit features a gourmet kitchen, hardwood floors and large windows complete with dramatic ocean views. When it comes to building amenities, look for a fitness center and an outdoor lounge area. The best part? Pets too can live in this palatial villa.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
16312 Typhoon Lane
Lastly, there's this single-family home over at 16312 Typhoon Lane. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. This place is currently priced at $7,000/month. Why so steep?
In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, vaulted ceilings, a master chef's kitchen and much more. Unfortunately, pets aren't permitted in this expansive home.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
---
This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.