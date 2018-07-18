REAL ESTATE

What's the most expensive residential rental listed in Newport Beach?

1752 E. Ocean Front. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
This just in: the priciest listing in today's Newport Beach rental market is going for $75,000/month -- a mind-blowing 2,100 percent above the median average for 3-bedroom rentals in CA. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only luxe residential listing out there. But what glamorous features might one find, given these astronomical prices?

We scanned local listings in Newport Beach via rental website Zumper to discover the city's most glamorous listings.

Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1807 E. Bay Ave.




Right off the bat, gaze at this humongous single-family home over at 1807 E. Bay Ave. It has a whopping four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 3,232 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Newport Beach is roughly $7,850/month, this pad is currently going for an astonishing $75,000/month. Why so glitzy?

This house has hardwood floors, multiple fireplaces, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, garage parking, storage space, a private dock, a private beach, built-in sound systems and a deck. Residing in this deluxe rental isn't for everyone: pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1752 E. Ocean Front




Next, check out this mammoth single-family home located at 1752 E. Ocean Front. It has a whopping four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 4,000 square feet. This rental is currently going for a jaw-dropping $60,000/month.

The house offers air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, fireplaces, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. There's also garage parking, a private courtyard, a covered patio, beach access and a guest bungalow. Cats and dogs are not allowed in this voluminous mansion.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

12 Bay Island




Finally, check out this humongous single-family home situated at 12 Bay Island. It has an impressive four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and it's 5,226 square feet in size. This rental is currently going for a jaw-dropping $45,000/month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?

This house on the tip of Bay Island offers multiple terraces, a courtyard, an elevator, fireplaces, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a roof deck, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Additionally, you'll find a private beach, a private dock and garage parking. Cats and dogs aren't welcome in this voluminous rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlinereal estaterental property
REAL ESTATE
Learn the score on what's available to rent in Los Angeles for $1,900 per month
The cheapest apartment rentals in Sawtelle, explored
Renting in the Hollywood Hills: What will $1,700 get you?
Renting in Laguna Beach: What will $2,800 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Melrose right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Multiple fatalities confirmed in LA car-to-car shooting
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
Show More
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News