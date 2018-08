What's the most expensive residential rental listed in Newport Beach?

1807 E. Bay Ave.

This just in: the priciest listing in today's Newport Beach rental market is going for $75,000/month -- a mind-blowing 2,100 percent above the median average for 3-bedroom rentals in CA. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only luxe residential listing out there. But what glamorous features might one find, given these astronomical prices?We scanned local listings in Newport Beach via rental website Zumper to discover the city's most glamorous listings.Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Right off the bat, gaze at this humongous single-family home over at 1807 E. Bay Ave. It has a whopping four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 3,232 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Newport Beach is roughly $7,850/month, this pad is currently going for an astonishing $75,000/month. Why so glitzy?This house has hardwood floors, multiple fireplaces, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, garage parking, storage space, a private dock, a private beach, built-in sound systems and a deck. Residing in this deluxe rental isn't for everyone: pets are not welcome.According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands.(Check out the complete listing here .)Next, check out this mammoth single-family home located at 1752 E. Ocean Front. It has a whopping four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 4,000 square feet. This rental is currently going for a jaw-dropping $60,000/month.The house offers air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, fireplaces, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. There's also garage parking, a private courtyard, a covered patio, beach access and a guest bungalow. Cats and dogs are not allowed in this voluminous mansion.According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands.(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here .)Finally, check out this humongous single-family home situated at 12 Bay Island. It has an impressive four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and it's 5,226 square feet in size. This rental is currently going for a jaw-dropping $45,000/month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?This house on the tip of Bay Island offers multiple terraces, a courtyard, an elevator, fireplaces, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, a roof deck, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Additionally, you'll find a private beach, a private dock and garage parking. Cats and dogs aren't welcome in this voluminous rental.Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable.(Check out the complete listing here .)