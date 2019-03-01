What's the most expensive residential rental on the market in Los Angeles?

We scanned local listings in Los Angeles via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city's most lavish listings.
Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
9353 Nightingale Drive (Hollywood Hills West)
Right off the bat, notice this single-family home located at 9353 Nightingale Drive in Hollywood Hills West. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it takes up 7,022 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Los Angeles is roughly $6,500/month, this stately home is currently listed at a jaw-dropping $64,500/month. What makes it so steep?
In the single-family home, you can expect a fireplace, air conditioning, a swimming pool and panoramic views. As la-di-da as this set-up might seem, pets aren't permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.
8971 Shoreham Drive (Hollywood Hills West)
Then, here's this single-family home located at 8971 Shoreham Drive in Hollywood Hills West. It has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 6,032 square feet in size. This place is currently listed at a mind-numbing $50,000/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate high ceilings, a fireplace and air conditioning. You'll also find outdoor space, a roof deck, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a five-car garage. Inhabiting this high-end rental isn't for everyone: pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
467 Paseo Miramar (Pacific Palisades)
Next, check out this single-family home over at 467 Paseo Miramar in Pacific Palisades. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, and it takes up 3,100 square feet. This place is currently going for a steep $44,500/month.
In the single-family home, you can anticipate walk-in closets, a fireplace and air conditioning. There's also a garden, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a detached guesthouse. As fancy-shmancy as this set-up might seem, pets aren't admissible.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
