What's the priciest residential rental available in Anaheim?

We examined local listings in Anaheim via rental site Zumper to unearth the city's most extravagant listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
1234 W. Katella Ave. (Southwest Anaheim)
Right off the bat, behold this single-family home situated at 1234 W. Katella Ave. in Southwest Anaheim. It has four bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it spans 1,727 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Anaheim is about $3,500/month, this place is currently going for $7,000/month. Why so expensive?
In the furnished home, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a fireplace and outdoor space. Inhabiting this high-end house is a human-only thing: cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
950 S. Flintridge Way (Anaheim Hills)
Then, there's this single-family home situated at 950 S. Flintridge Way in Anaheim Hills. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it spans 2,030 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Anaheim is about $2,777/month, this living space is currently going for $3,600/month.
The home features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, a fireplace, outdoor space and assigned parking. Pets too are welcome in this sumptuous house.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
5601 E. Stetson Court (Anaheim Hills)
Last but not least, here's this townhouse located at 5601 E. Stetson Court in Anaheim Hills. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 1,530 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Anaheim is approximately $1,850/month, this stately home is currently priced at $2,650/month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?
In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, garage parking, secured entry, outdoor space, a patio, a bay window, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs aren't allowed in this deluxe house.
Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)