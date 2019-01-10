What's the priciest residential rental available in Beverly Hills?

We examined local listings in Beverly Hills via rental website Zumper to pinpoint the city's most posh listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
400 Walker Drive (Beverly Hills)
Here's a single-family home located at 400 Walker Drive in Beverly Hills. It has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's 3,680 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Beverly Hills is approximately $6,746/month, this home is currently priced at an unthinkable $19,500/month. Why so costly?
In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, carpeting, a kitchen island, floor-to-ceiling windows and a fireplace. There's also outdoor space, garage parking and a swimming pool. As la-di-da as this set-up might sound, pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.
619 N. Camden Drive (Beverly Hills)
Next, take a look at this single-family home situated at 619 N. Camden Drive in Beverly Hills. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 5,418 square feet in size. This place is currently priced at a jaw-dropping $17,500/month.
The home features air conditioning, marble and hardwood flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a walk- in closet, a kitchen island, granite countertops and a fireplace. You'll also find garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Pets aren't allowed in this high-end rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
1108 Laurel Way (Beverly Hills)
Lastly, here's this single-family home over at 1108 Laurel Way in Beverly Hills. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 3,409 square feet. This rental is currently going for an unimaginable $16,995/month. What makes it so steep?
In the house, you can expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony. The home also features garage parking, outdoor space and a swimming pool. Dwelling in this top-of-the-line rental is a human-only thing: cats and dogs are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
