What's the priciest residential rental listed in Newport Beach?

45 Linda Isle. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Whether you're apartment hunting or not, it can occasionally be entertaining to step inside an upmarket real estate listing to see what life could be like if money were no object. So what exactly does the high-grade end of Newport Beach's rental market look like today -- and what fancy features might one land, given these astronomical prices?

We scoured local listings in Newport Beach via rental website Zumper to locate the city's most posh listings.

Behold the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

814 W. Oceanfront




First up, there's this single-family home over at 814 W. Oceanfront. It has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's 2,600 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Newport Beach is roughly $5,400/month, this spot is currently listed at an inconceivable $32,000/month. Why so costly?

In the beachfront home, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a wine cellar, recessed lighting, an elevator, a roof deck, outdoor space, a private spa, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Inhabiting this expansive rental isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs aren't welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

45 Linda Isle




Next, here's this single-family home situated at 45 Linda Isle. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 5,880 square feet in size. This place is currently priced at a jolting $30,000/month.

In the single-family home, you can expect air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, recessed lighting, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, an elevator, a theater room, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a security system. There's also garage parking, outdoor space, two docks and a waterfront patio. Pets aren't permitted in this expansive rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

4607 Perham Road




And finally, there's this single-family home over at 4607 Perham Road in Corona Del Mar. It has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and it encompasses 7,700 square feet. This pad is currently going for a commanding $28,500/month. What, exactly, makes it so high-priced?

The home features air conditioning, a fireplace, tile flooring, high ceilings, a swimming pool, a spa, multiple terraces, a breakfast bar, a music room, a wet bar and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pets are not permitted in this expansive home.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
