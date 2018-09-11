What's the priciest residential rental listed in Newport Beach?

We scoured local listings in Newport Beach via rental website Zumper to locate the city's most posh listings.
Behold the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
814 W. Oceanfront
First up, there's this single-family home over at 814 W. Oceanfront. It has three bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's 2,600 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Newport Beach is roughly $5,400/month, this spot is currently listed at an inconceivable $32,000/month. Why so costly?
In the beachfront home, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a wine cellar, recessed lighting, an elevator, a roof deck, outdoor space, a private spa, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Inhabiting this expansive rental isn't all-inclusive: cats and dogs aren't welcome.
45 Linda Isle
Next, here's this single-family home situated at 45 Linda Isle. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 5,880 square feet in size. This place is currently priced at a jolting $30,000/month.
In the single-family home, you can expect air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, recessed lighting, a fireplace, a walk-in closet, an elevator, a theater room, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and a security system. There's also garage parking, outdoor space, two docks and a waterfront patio. Pets aren't permitted in this expansive rental.
4607 Perham Road
And finally, there's this single-family home over at 4607 Perham Road in Corona Del Mar. It has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, and it encompasses 7,700 square feet. This pad is currently going for a commanding $28,500/month. What, exactly, makes it so high-priced?
The home features air conditioning, a fireplace, tile flooring, high ceilings, a swimming pool, a spa, multiple terraces, a breakfast bar, a music room, a wet bar and floor-to-ceiling windows. Pets are not permitted in this expansive home.
