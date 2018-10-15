What's the priciest residential rental on the market in West Hollywood?

We examined local listings in West Hollywood via rental site Zumper to unearth the city's most extravagant listings.
Here are the city's select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
855 N.W. Knoll Drive
To start things off, here's this single-family home located at 855 N.W. Knoll Drive. It has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 1,682 square feet. This stately home is currently priced at a stupefying $12,500/month. What, exactly, makes it so steep?
In the furnished condo, you can expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a fireplace, a deck, recessed lighting, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and a dishwasher. You'll also find garage parking, outdoor space, secured entry and a guest house. Inhabiting this expansive rental isn't all-inclusive: pets aren't permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
1100 Alta Loma Road, #605
Next, check out this condo situated at 1100 Alta Loma Road, #605. It has two bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it's a sprawling 2,246 square feet in size. This rental is currently priced at a staggering $11,500/month.
The apartment features a balcony, air conditioning, granite flooring, recessed lighting, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and concierge service. As glamorous as this palace might seem, cats and dogs are not kosher.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
616 N. Croft Ave., #8
Lastly, here's this condo located at 616 N. Croft Ave., #8. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. This living space is also currently going for a mind-numbing $11,500/month. What makes it so steep?
In the furnished condo, you can expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, high ceilings, a balcony, a fireplace, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. The building offers garage parking, a roof deck, additional storage space, garage parking and secured entry. Pets are not welcome in this deluxe home.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)