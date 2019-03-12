Zillow service offers quick way for IE homeowners to sell

For the past couple of years, the real estate website Zillow has offered to make all-cash offers to interested sellers in certain markets. The offers are typically made in less than 48 hours.Now, they're offering that service in the Inland Empire."Real estate is evolving," said realtor Justin Tye with Active Realty, Inc., a Corona-based real estate firm that's working with Zillow on the service. "The overall convenience is probably the biggest factor that Zillow is looking for."According to Zillow, in California the service is available in Riverside, San Bernardino and surrounding cities. But it will be expanding over the next several months.The process is simple. Homeowners in those areas can sign up on Zillow's website, enter information about their home, provide a few pictures and expect to get their offer within a few days.Zillow will follow up with an on-site evaluation of the home, at which time the offer might fluctuate. Sellers should know that Zillow's all-cash offer includes a fee between 6-9 percent, and is non-negotiable.But Tye says the service targets people who don't want to have anything to do with the selling process."Open houses, preparing for market... and all the hustle and bustle of life (required by) selling your home," said Tye. "You don't have to do any of that."According to Zillow, its all-cash offer is good for 90 days, which givers sellers more flexibility on a closing date. It's especially useful if the seller is planning to use those proceeds to purchase a new home.