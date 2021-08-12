California governor recall

Political science professor answers questions about California's recall election, breaks down latest

EMBED <>More Videos

Political science professor answers questions about CA recall election

California's upcoming gubernatorial recall election is raising a lot of questions for voters.

Dr. Matt Lesenyie, assistant professor of political science at Cal State Long Beach, joined Eyewitness News to answer questions from viewers and break down the latest developments ahead of the recall election happening Sept. 14.

Lesenyie says even those who do not support the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom should cast their ballot.

"Judging from past experience, the recall looks to be a sort of one-in-a-generation event and so I would say it's quite consequential, whether you support the governor or would like to see him removed from office before his term completes," he said.

Do you have a question about the recall election? Submit it here.

Watch the full interview with Lesenyie in the media player above.

Newsom campaign wants voters to skip recall ballot's second question
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom's campaign says his supporters should only answer the first question on the recall ballot that asks Californians if the governor should be recalled.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsomcalifornia governor recall
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CALIFORNIA GOVERNOR RECALL
Political science professor answers questions about CA recall election
Newsom wants voters to skip recall ballot's 2nd question
CA recall election: Submit your question here
California GOP won't endorse a candidate in Newsom recall
TOP STORIES
LA County reports 700% jump in COVID hospitalizations since June
Santa Barbara dad confessed to killing kids in Mexico, FBI says
Schwarzenegger's message to anti-mask protesters: 'Screw your freedom'
Man loses half his savings in bank transfer scam
17-year-old victim of human trafficking rescued in Pomona, police say
Asteroid has greater chance of hitting Earth through 2300, NASA says
Friends form human chain to help save puppy amid flooding in Turkey
Show More
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals to require proof of vaccination
OC father marks daughter's 1st birthday after pregnant wife killed
Experts: Kids don't need N95, KN95 masks at school amid COVID surge
Greenblatt's Deli: Iconic West Hollywood eatery closes permanently
SoCal Lyft driver left bloodied after vicious attack by passenger
More TOP STORIES News