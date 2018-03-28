A man driving recklessly at high speeds was tracked down by officers and shot by Anaheim police.An Anaheim police helicopter was tracking the driver, who was driving at speeds exceeding 100 mph on the 405 Freeway Tuesday night.Before police could catch up to him, he crashed on the 405 Freeway at Jamboree Road in Irvine. About 20 minutes later, the suspect was located near the Von Karman Avenue overpass, investigators said, and that's when the shooting happened.The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Kenneth John Yamashita-Magarro, was rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.The exact circumstances behind the shooting were not immediately disclosed. The suspect was not armed when officers opened fire.Authorities say Yamashita-Magarro was on probation with two felony drug-related warrants.No officers were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.