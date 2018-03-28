Reckless driving suspect crashes, shot by Anaheim police in Irvine

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect, identified as 24-year-old Kenneth John Yamashita-Magarro, was rushed to a local hospital after being shot by Anaheim police in Irvine. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man driving recklessly at high speeds was tracked down by officers and shot by Anaheim police.

An Anaheim police helicopter was tracking the driver, who was driving at speeds exceeding 100 mph on the 405 Freeway Tuesday night.

Before police could catch up to him, he crashed on the 405 Freeway at Jamboree Road in Irvine. About 20 minutes later, the suspect was located near the Von Karman Avenue overpass, investigators said, and that's when the shooting happened.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Kenneth John Yamashita-Magarro, was rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The exact circumstances behind the shooting were not immediately disclosed. The suspect was not armed when officers opened fire.

Authorities say Yamashita-Magarro was on probation with two felony drug-related warrants.

No officers were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer-involved shootingcar crashfreewayOrange CountyIrvineAnaheim
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News