Society

Red Lobster brawl: Long wait time leads to Mother's Day altercation seen in viral video

YORK, Penn. -- A viral video from Mother's Day shows an irate customer who got into a physical altercation with employees at a Pennsylvania Red Lobster.

Now, viewers online are debating who was truly in the wrong.

The video was recorded by local resident Julio Santiago.

The woman, who identifies herself at Kathy Hill in the video, said she was pushed out of the restaurant after she went inside demanding a refund because of long wait times.

The location was take-out only, and customers were not allowed inside.

'I left dancing:' North Carolina graduate's celebration video goes viral online
EMBED More News Videos


Another patron in the video can be heard commenting that they had been waiting for their food for three hours.

After Hill was pushed out of the restaurant, video shows her start swinging and cursing at employees as she demands a refund. A brawl broke out while others tried to deescalate the situation.

Police responded to the scene but no arrests were made.

Red Lobster CEO Kim Lopdrup apologized on Twitter for the long wait times, saying they received more online orders Sunday than they have ever gotten in a single day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniaviral videofightcoronavirusmother's daycovid 19 pandemicviralcovid 19 outbreak
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Virtual town hall focuses on helping unemployed
Face masks now required of all Angelenos when outside, Garcetti says
SoCal will see three flyovers to honor frontline workers today
Officer recalls moment man surrenders baby after LA chase
Santa Monica facing sweeping cuts in city services
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
CVS to open 1,000 COVID-19 testing sites by end of May
Show More
Las Vegas police release video of Mother's Day shootout with suspect
Sen. Burr temporarily steps aside as Senate Intelligence chairman
COVID crisis: Child-care program expanded for LA personnel
Virus whistleblower tells lawmakers US lacks vaccine plan
Woman arrested in Santa Monica for selling unapproved COVID-19 test kits
More TOP STORIES News