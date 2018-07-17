Redlands family injured in Hawaii volcano 'lava bomb'

A Redlands family was on a tour boat that was hit by lava bombs off Hawaii's Big Island.More than 20 people were injured, including a member of the Li family.Christopher Li suffered second and third-degree burns to his legs.It wasn't something he had expected while on a family vacation and on a boat tour of the lava flow in Hawaii.The tour boat, he recalled, was what was thought to be a safe distance from the volcano - though to him it felt pretty close."I had just said to my sister, this seems a little close," Christopher recalled. "And then it exploded."And it was literally raining hot lava rocks.Luckily his father, Kaming Li, is a doctor. He works at a surgery center in Ontario and used to be a trauma surgeon at USC. And his mother Dawn, is a nurse.The Lis worked to help stabilize other tourists who were injured by the falling lava. Thirteen people were brought to a hospital, including one woman listed in serious condition.Will Dawn ever do another lava tour?"Absolutely not," she says.And as for the piece of lava rock that she still had after the incident - she had no interest in keeping it as a souvenir and threw it back into the water."I thought for a moment, that that was it, this is how it's going to go, and it was a terrifying moment" Kaming Li said.