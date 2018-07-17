Redlands family injured in Hawaii volcano 'lava bomb'

EMBED </>More Videos

A family from Redlands on vacation in Hawaii was injured when hot lava bombed their tour boat. (KABC)

By
A Redlands family was on a tour boat that was hit by lava bombs off Hawaii's Big Island.

More than 20 people were injured, including a member of the Li family.

Christopher Li suffered second and third-degree burns to his legs.

It wasn't something he had expected while on a family vacation and on a boat tour of the lava flow in Hawaii.

The tour boat, he recalled, was what was thought to be a safe distance from the volcano - though to him it felt pretty close.

"I had just said to my sister, this seems a little close," Christopher recalled. "And then it exploded."

And it was literally raining hot lava rocks.

Luckily his father, Kaming Li, is a doctor. He works at a surgery center in Ontario and used to be a trauma surgeon at USC. And his mother Dawn, is a nurse.

The Lis worked to help stabilize other tourists who were injured by the falling lava. Thirteen people were brought to a hospital, including one woman listed in serious condition.

Will Dawn ever do another lava tour?

"Absolutely not," she says.

And as for the piece of lava rock that she still had after the incident - she had no interest in keeping it as a souvenir and threw it back into the water.

"I thought for a moment, that that was it, this is how it's going to go, and it was a terrifying moment" Kaming Li said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
volcanotourismHawaiiRedlandsSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News