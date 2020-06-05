REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters were battling a massive blaze at a warehouse in Redlands Friday morning.
Flames and thick smoke were seen shooting out out of the roof of the building in the 27000 block of Pioneer Avenue.
No additional information was immediately released.
DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Three-alarm fire erupts at warehouse in Redlands
Firefighters were battling a massive blaze at a warehouse in Redlands Friday morning.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News