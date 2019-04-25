Firefighters in Redlands help save boy's stuffed animal from house fire

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters in Redlands went the extra mile after a young boy's home caught fire.
The boy's stuffed animal, Piggy, was spared from the flames thanks to the firefighters.
The pair were reunited at the scene.
The fire department shared the reunion on its Facebook page, saying the home was damaged from an attic fire, but they were successful in their rescue mission.
