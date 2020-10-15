Firefighters battling blaze threatening homes near Redlands

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=7040130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters are battling a brush fire threatening some homes near Redlands Wednesday night.

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire threatening some homes near Redlands Wednesday night.The San Bernardino County Fire Department says the blaze is burning off of Live Oak Canyon Road between the 10 Freeway and San Timoteo Road.The blaze was estimated to be between 13-15 acres by about 10:30 p.m. The acreage was later updated to more than 30 acres by about 11:20 p.m. with the potential for it to grow to 300.San Bernardino County Fire says the fire is in a rugged area and there are not a lot of roads to help crews get to the hillsides that are burning.Homes that were under threat by the blaze were being evacuated, but it is unclear how many homes were affected.