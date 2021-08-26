Shooting at Redondo Beach Pier prompts massive police response

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooting at the Redondo Beach Pier Wednesday evening prompted a massive response from police.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured in the incident, or where in the pier the shooting took place.

"If you are at a restaurant or business on the pier - or know someone who is on the pier, please stay inside until further notice. There is a helicopter overhead assisting with this incident," Redondo Beach police said in a statement.

Footage from AIR7 HD showed several police vehicles and ambulances near the area, and officers were seen wearing tactical gear clearing parking lots.

Police asked the public to avoid the area.

Information regarding a suspect has not been released so far.



DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

