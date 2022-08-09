Redondo Beach veteran skateboards 101 miles along coast to raise awareness for war in Ukraine

"It's tough to see this war going on and people fighting and dying and not being able to do anything," he said. "It's hard."

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Andrew Goldsmith, a Redondo Beach veteran, skateboarded 101 miles along the coast carrying the American and Ukrainian flag to raise awareness and money for those in need amid Ukraine's war against Russia.

Goldsmith served in the Army and had previously trained 40 to 50 miles in preparation to skateboard the 101 miles.

He used his passion and military experience to help him complete his goal.

"It's tough to see this war going on and people fighting and dying and not being able to do anything," Goldsmith said. "It's hard. It gives me a reason to go out there and do something like this to raise awareness, to help in some way."

Any donations he receives will go to the International Medical Corps - which is helping provide Ukrainians with health, mental health, nutrition and hygiene services.

If you're interested in donating, visit the GoFundMe that has been set up.

Goldsmith has raised $6,000 so far. His goal is $10,000.